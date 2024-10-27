What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for WTFC FY2024 Earnings?

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.33.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.