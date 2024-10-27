What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Fiera Capital Q4 Earnings?

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.80 million.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSZ

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The stock has a market cap of C$818.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.70. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$9.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75. In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Insiders sold 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.