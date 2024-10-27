What is Raymond James’ Estimate for CNI FY2024 Earnings?

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

CNI opened at $110.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

