What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for ATS Q3 Earnings?

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for ATS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ATS stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.17. ATS has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million. ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ATS by 91.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATS by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ATS in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ATS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

