What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for TSE:CPH Q3 Earnings?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPH. Leede Financial downgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE CPH opened at C$16.52 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$422.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.80.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

