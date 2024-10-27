What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Alphabet Q1 Earnings?

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $165.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 133,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 134,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 142,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,343.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

