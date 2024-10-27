What is William Blair’s Forecast for BJRI FY2024 Earnings?

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $838.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

