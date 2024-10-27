William Blair Estimates Kura Sushi USA Q2 Earnings

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,347.43 and a beta of 1.89. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

