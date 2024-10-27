William H. Heyman Sells 2,014 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.89 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day moving average of $220.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

