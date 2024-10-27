WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

KLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg by 3,575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WK Kellogg by 65.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 1,724.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in WK Kellogg by 2,071,200.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

