WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 87,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 161,545 shares.The stock last traded at $53.52 and had previously closed at $53.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WPP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 9.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WPP by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 80,102 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

