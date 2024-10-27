Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) & Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Head to Head Contrast

Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Xiao-I has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xiao-I and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiao-I N/A N/A N/A Mobivity -190.98% N/A -554.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.0% of Xiao-I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xiao-I and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiao-I 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xiao-I and Mobivity”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiao-I $59.17 million 6.19 -$26.46 million N/A N/A Mobivity $6.98 million 2.20 -$12.06 million ($0.17) -1.33

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xiao-I.

Summary

Xiao-I beats Mobivity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation. The company also provides data intelligence platform which integrates data assets, manages the entire life cycle of data that realizes the entire cycles of data integration, processing, transformation, analysis, and mining; cloud platform that integrates NLP, speech recognition, image recognition, and data analysis capabilities; and intelligent construction support platform which offers parsing, reconstruction, visualization, and multi-dimensional analysis of construction drawings. In addition, it offers vision analysis platform that uses various computer vision-related technologies to apply OCR, detection, video, and image analysis; intelligent hardware support platform which provides the framework of signal collection, processing, analysis, prediction, and others; and metaverse platform that develops virtual digital human. It serves its products to large and medium-sized contact centers, financial institutions, communication operators, government services, industrial manufacturing, medical care, and others. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

