Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

