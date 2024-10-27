Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for AngioDynamics

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 83.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 20,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,939.46. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 22,568 shares of company stock worth $135,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in AngioDynamics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,109,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 162,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 529,861 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 878.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 523,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 469,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

