Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Zeo Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ZEO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zeo Energy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.
Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.
About Zeo Energy
Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.
