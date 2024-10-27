Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Zeo Energy alerts:

Zeo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ZEO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zeo Energy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeo Energy

About Zeo Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zeo Energy stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zeo Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:ZEO Free Report ) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 1.17% of Zeo Energy worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.