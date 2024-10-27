Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the September 30th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zhongchao Stock Down 4.1 %

ZCMD stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

