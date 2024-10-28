116,914 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 116,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 60.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 683,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 258,992 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 291.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,676. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

