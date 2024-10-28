3,385 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 15.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 280,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 296.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,756,000 after purchasing an additional 633,921 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 79,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 71,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.