3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $124.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. 3M has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

