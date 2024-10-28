7,912 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $247,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 23.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $98.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

