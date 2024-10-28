A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

