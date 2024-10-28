ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Raised to $9.20

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.20 to $9.20 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53. ADT has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,461,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ADT by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $198,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ADT by 186.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ADT by 61.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after buying an additional 4,705,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $237,930,000 after buying an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.