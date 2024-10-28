Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY25 guidance at $5.60-5.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.850 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.9 %

ATGE opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.