Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AEM opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

