Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
NYSE:AEM opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on AEM
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.