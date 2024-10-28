Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.27 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$120.79 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$60.17 and a twelve month high of C$123.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$110.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market cap of C$60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 135.63%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.29.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

