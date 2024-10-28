Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Raised to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $330.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.12.

APD opened at $318.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

