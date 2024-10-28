Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $10.65 on Monday. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aisin will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

