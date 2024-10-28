Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.22 million, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

