Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $39,808.15 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 296 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $16,564.16.

On Monday, August 19th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $15,785.51.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.3 %

ALGT opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 369.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

