Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

