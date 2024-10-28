Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 557,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 729,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £250.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

