Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$146.75 million during the quarter.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
