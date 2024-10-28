Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

