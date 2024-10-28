Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 133.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 98 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $473.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.20. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $366.12 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

