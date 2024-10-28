Allworth Financial LP Sells 33 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $316.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

