Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $36.01 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,560 shares of company stock worth $562,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

