Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $211,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

