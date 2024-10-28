Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.95 and a 200 day moving average of $168.60. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

