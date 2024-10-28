Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 198.9% from the September 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.5 days.

Alsea Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $2.47 on Monday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

