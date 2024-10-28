American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $93.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

