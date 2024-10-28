Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $504.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.57 and a 12 month high of $524.89. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

