Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APH opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.