Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $34.18

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,325.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

