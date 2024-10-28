Analyzing FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) & Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) and FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelPositive has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Paint and FuelPositive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $10.29 billion 1.43 $841.18 million $0.37 16.95 FuelPositive N/A N/A -$9.78 million -0.02 -1.16

Analyst Recommendations

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than FuelPositive. FuelPositive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Paint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Paint and FuelPositive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 1 0 0 2.00 FuelPositive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and FuelPositive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 7.90% 8.44% 4.29% FuelPositive N/A -48.95% -46.10%

Summary

Nippon Paint beats FuelPositive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints; treatment agents for steel and aluminum products; and paints for DIY applications comprising wallpaper, wall cloth, and wooden, steel, and concrete materials. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising functional coatings, which demonstrate various functions, such as hydrophilicity and rust prevention, and substrate films; caulking agents to fill gaps between building materials; adhesives to fix flooring and building materials; and fillers used for base coatings. Further, it is involved in the investment business; manufactures and sells surface treatment agents; and sales of paints and raw materials. The company has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

