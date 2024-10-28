Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.