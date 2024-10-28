AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Lowered to $252.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Stock Up 10.6 %

AppFolio stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $46,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,309.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,818 in the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.