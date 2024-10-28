Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 347,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308,172 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.