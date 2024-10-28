Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACGL opened at $105.30 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

