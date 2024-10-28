Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

