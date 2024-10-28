Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $874.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.62. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

In other news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

